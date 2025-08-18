Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq celebrated in Houston, Texas, with patriotic fervour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Pakistani-American community in Houston, Texas, celebrated Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with a vibrant display of patriotism, unity, and cultural pride.

The celebration at the ACT – (Arts, Culture & Taste) Pakistan Festival 2025, embodied the spirit of “Marka-e-Haq”, reflecting Pakistan’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, who joined the celebrations, said, “We bow our heads before the Almighty and we are thankful to our valiant sons of the soil for enabling us to hold our heads high. Our armed forces have proved to the world that our sovereignty is inviolable."

The Ambassador reiterated his call that the true essence of Bunyan-al-Marsoos will only be realized when Pakistan stands proudly among nations with a strong economy. A powerful economy would form the essential foundation of impregnable defence, he observed.

Commenting on recent economic advancements under Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Ambassador Sheikh noted that the country’s economic turnaround was being highlighted by international rating agencies.

About Pak-U.S. relations, Ambassador Sheikh said that the partnership is on a "positive and upward trajectory," adding, "A strong relationship between these two mega countries of the future is essential, not optional.

He lauded the role of the Pakistani-American diaspora as the strongest bond between the two nations and encouraged them to continue contributing towards strengthening bilateral ties.

Pakistan’s Consul General in Houston, Muhammad Aftab Chaudhry, his team’s and the efforts of community leaders, including Saraj Narsi, Saeed Sheikh, along with community volunteers, contributed toward the success of the event. Members of the diplomatic corps, the business community, professionals and members of the Pakistani diaspora joined the event.

A special proclamation from Houston Mayor John Whitmire was read out on the occasion.

Highlights included a concert by Tahseen Javed, a dress show by the Pakistani Lions Club showcasing Pakistan's traditional attires and a documentary highlighting Pakistan’s history and progress.

The festival also featured activities for children, including colourful painting sessions, rides, and family entertainment. A major crowd favorite was the Pakistani mango tasting corner.

Adding to the excitement, Turkish Airlines organized a unique lucky draw, awarding two attendees round-trip tickets to any destination worldwide, complete with a complimentary hotel stay and hospitality package during a stopover in Istanbul.

