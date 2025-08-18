Azerbaijan Represented at the 39th International Folk Art Festival in Budapest

From August 17 to 20, the 39th International Folk Art Festival (Mesterségek Ünnepe) is being held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, as part of its annual tradition

BUDAPEST, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) From August 17 to 20, the 39th International Folk Art Festival (Mesterségek Ünnepe) is being held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, as part of its annual tradition.

The event, as in previous years, is taking place in the Buda Castle area, specifically along Táncsics Mihály Street, Szentháromság Square, and the park at Margaréta Terrace on Tóth Árpád Promenade. This festival is one of Hungary’s largest cultural celebrations. During this period, Hungarians also prepare to mark their National Day, Saint Stephen’s Day, on August 20, which attracts numerous tourists to the country.

This year, Azerbaijan is the festival’s guest of honor.

Azerbaijan is represented with three booths showcasing various examples of its folk art:

Azerbaijani carpet weaving

V?loqçuluq (wool and felt art)

Embroidery and rare needlework art—t?k?lduz (a unique weaving technique performed solely with the left hand)

K?lagayi art (silk headscarf crafting)

X?t?mkarliq (micro-mosaic artistry)

The festival features approximately 800 artisans from various countries worldwide.

As in previous years, it is expected to draw over 100,000 visitors. Throughout the event, masterclasses, live demonstrations of folk art, and performances of national music and dance will take place.

This participation strengthens cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Hungary and holds significant importance in promoting the rich heritage of our peoples on an international stage.