UN Chief Expresses 'deep Sorrow' Over Flood-related Deaths In KP, Offers Help
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 12:50 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday expressed "deep sorrow" at the tragic loss of lives following devastating flash floods in Pakistan and India, saying the world body stands ready to provide help if requested.
"The Secretary-General offers his sincere condolences to the victims’ families and stands in solidarity with those affected by this disaster," a statement issued by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.
"We stand ready to provide assistance should it be requested," the statement added.
More than 300 people are reported dead in Pakistan's northwest region after two days of heavy rains and flash floods.
The deluge hit the remote mountainous northern part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, with cloud bursts, flash floods, lightning strikes and landslides in the deadliest downpour of this year’s monsoon season.
In September 2022, the UN chief visited Pakistan to assess the catastrophic floods that had ravaged the country.
He witnessed the impact of the floods in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, where over 1,300 lives were lost and millions were displaced.
