Open Menu

DPM, UK Minister Review Full Spectrum Of Bilateral Relations, Reaffirm Shared Commitment For Deepening Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 05:30 PM

DPM, UK Minister review full spectrum of bilateral relations, reaffirm shared commitment for deepening cooperation

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on Monday met with the UK’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, Rt. Hon Hamish Falconer, here at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening cooperation across political, economic, climate, and people-to-people domains, whereas they also exchanged views on regional and global developments, a DPM's Office news release said.

The DPM/FM highlighted Pakistan's commitment to economic reforms, and shared Pakistan’s perspective on regional developments, including peace and stability in South Asia.

He underscored the importance of the just and peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir Dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

The two leaders appreciated the positive trajectory of Pakistan–UK ties and expressed satisfaction with on-going collaboration in areas of mutual interest. They also underscored the importance of maintaining regular high-level engagements to build on existing momentum and to explore new avenues for strategic cooperation.

Recent Stories

UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support I ..

UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support Index’ in IMD World Competiti ..

2 minutes ago
 Education Interface announces success of inaugural ..

Education Interface announces success of inaugural edition of National Youth Fin ..

17 minutes ago
 Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp marking A ..

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp marking Arab League's 80th anniversary

17 minutes ago
 Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at ..

Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at end of May 2025: CBUAE

32 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore co ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore cooperation

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational st ..

Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational structure

1 hour ago
Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost import ..

Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost importance for alleviating problems ..

1 hour ago
 NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation ..

NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation Visits PITB

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Du ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Dubai in H1 2025, achieving 138% ..

2 hours ago
 Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

2 hours ago
 CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban develo ..

CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management

2 hours ago
 Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pa ..

Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World