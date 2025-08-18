- Home
DPM, UK Minister Review Full Spectrum Of Bilateral Relations, Reaffirm Shared Commitment For Deepening Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on Monday met with the UK’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, Rt. Hon Hamish Falconer, here at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).
During the meeting, both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening cooperation across political, economic, climate, and people-to-people domains, whereas they also exchanged views on regional and global developments, a DPM's Office news release said.
The DPM/FM highlighted Pakistan's commitment to economic reforms, and shared Pakistan’s perspective on regional developments, including peace and stability in South Asia.
He underscored the importance of the just and peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir Dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.
The two leaders appreciated the positive trajectory of Pakistan–UK ties and expressed satisfaction with on-going collaboration in areas of mutual interest. They also underscored the importance of maintaining regular high-level engagements to build on existing momentum and to explore new avenues for strategic cooperation.
