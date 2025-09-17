Pakistan's Belgium Embassy Holds Farewell For Outgoing Diplomat
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 12:10 PM
BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels on Wednesday hosted a farewell reception at the Chancery in honor of outgoing Deputy Head of Mission Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi.
The colleagues and friends commended and warmly acknowledged his dedicated service and invaluable contributions.
They also extended their heartfelt gratitude and best wishes for his future endeavors as he heads for the next assignment as Ambassador of Pakistan to Serbia.
Pakistan's Belgium embassy holds farewell for outgoing diplomat
