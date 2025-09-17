Open Menu

Pakistan's Belgium Embassy Holds Farewell For Outgoing Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Pakistan's Belgium embassy holds farewell for outgoing diplomat

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels on Wednesday hosted a farewell reception at the Chancery in honor of outgoing Deputy Head of Mission Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi.

The colleagues and friends commended and warmly acknowledged his dedicated service and invaluable contributions.

They also extended their heartfelt gratitude and best wishes for his future endeavors as he heads for the next assignment as Ambassador of Pakistan to Serbia.

Recent Stories

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young fr ..

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken

36 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

46 minutes ago
 PIA records first profit since 2004

PIA records first profit since 2004

55 minutes ago
 Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerge ..

Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged

1 hour ago
 Scientists find smarter way to activate immune sys ..

Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer

1 hour ago
 Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton ..

Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view

1 hour ago
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup ..

Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee

1 hour ago
 Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in ..

Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on ta ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From World