Open Menu

Uzbekistan Discovers Major Gas Deposit At Record Depth On Ustyurt Plateau

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Uzbekistan discovers major gas deposit at record depth on Ustyurt plateau

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A significant gas field has been discovered at a depth of 6.5 kilometres on the Ustyurt Plateau, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev revealed during a meeting with university staff, according to Kursiv Media.

Until now, Uzbekistan’s oil and gas exploration was limited to depths of 2.5 to 3 kilometres. The president stressed that this was the first time in the country’s industrial history that drilling had reached beyond six kilometres.

Mirziyoyev also underlined the growing global demand for lithium and other metals, noting that Central Asia holds an estimated 15% of the world’s reserves of tungsten, molybdenum, zinc and titanium.

«To transform these vast resources into products with high added value, we need science, knowledge and innovation above all,» the president said.

According to the National Statistics Committee, Uzbekistan produced 25.3 bn cubic metres of gas in the first seven months of this year, down 3.4% compared with the same period in 2024.

Kursiv also reports that last month, a high-pressure gas blowout at an exploration well in Muynak, Karakalpakstan, has been successfully contained by Uzbekneftgaz.

Recent Stories

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young fr ..

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken

26 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

36 minutes ago
 PIA records first profit since 2004

PIA records first profit since 2004

45 minutes ago
 Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerge ..

Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged

59 minutes ago
 Scientists find smarter way to activate immune sys ..

Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer

1 hour ago
 Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton ..

Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view

1 hour ago
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup ..

Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee

1 hour ago
 Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in ..

Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on ta ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From World