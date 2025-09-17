UAE inaugurates Islamic Academy in Kyrgyz Republic under presidential directives

TOKMOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Acting on the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a UAE delegation inaugurated the Islamic Academy in Tokmok, Kyrgyz Republic, in the presence of President Sadyr Japarov.

The initiative enjoys the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the follow-up of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council (IHPC), and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies.

Inspired by the vision and humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, opening the academy reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening higher and postgraduate education while promoting the noble values of islam.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Muhanna Obaid Al Muhairi, Deputy Director General of Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Dr. Khaled Salem Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Office of Civilisation and Promotion of Human Values, in the presence of a number of officials from the two friendly countries.

President Sadyr Japarov praised the distinguished ties between his country and the UAE’s wise leadership, commending the UAE’s development and humanitarian projects in Kyrgyzstan. He expressed gratitude to Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation for its initiatives, describing them as a true embodiment of friendship between the people of the UAE and Kyrgyzstan. He emphasised that thousands of young people will benefit from educational opportunities through this UAE initiative.

Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation oversaw the construction of the academy in Tokmok, located 60 kilometers from the capital. The facility includes modern classrooms, teaching resources, and infrastructure designed to strengthen university and postgraduate education, while also preparing highly qualified staff to enhance the competitiveness of educational services.

Built at a cost exceeding $5 million (over AED18 million), the academy offers education both free of charge through government grants and on a fee-paying (contract) basis. Its programmes are designed to foster dialogue, encourage mutual understanding and respect, and clarify authentic Islamic concepts. The academy seeks to promote values such as tolerance, mercy, justice, and benevolence, while also serving as a platform for cultural and intellectual exchange.

Muhanna Obaid Al Muhairi praised the academy’s noble mission and its pioneering educational model, designed to graduate individuals who can enrich the intellectual and humanitarian landscape with values rooted in the tolerant teachings of Islam. He noted that the academy will act as a beacon of enlightened knowledge, preparing future generations to face contemporary challenges with confidence, strong faith, and ethical foundations.

Al Muhairi explained that the academy will begin its programmes in the current academic year, reflecting the UAE’s determination to uphold its global humanitarian role through projects that invest in human capital, based on the belief in education as a cornerstone of nation-building and development.

The educational initiatives of Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation worldwide continue to embody the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed education is the foundation of progress and a gift that transcends borders.

Today, the foundation carries this mission forward by supporting students at all levels—basic, university, and postgraduate—empowering them to inspire their countries and guide future generations toward knowledge, growth, and prosperity.