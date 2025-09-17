Open Menu

Pakistan-Canada Sports Tradeshow Showcases Partnership Opportunities

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 08:40 AM

Pakistan-Canada Sports Tradeshow showcases partnership opportunities

OTTAWA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The week-long Pakistan-Canada Sports Tradeshow 2025, a premier exhibition hosted by the Government of Pakistan in partnership with the Canadian Sporting Goods Association (CSGA), was inaugurated here.

The exhibition brought together 15 Pakistani manufacturers and exporters, showcasing high-quality and internationally acclaimed sporting goods and apparel including footballs, cricket equipment, and accessories.

The manufacturers are official suppliers to global brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Mitre and Decathlon and have produced official match balls for the past three FIFA World Cups consecutively including the Brazuca, Telstar and Al Rihla brands.

In his keynote address, High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada Muhammad Saleem, highlighted Pakistan’s role as a global manufacturing hub for sporting goods.

He underscored Pakistan’s significance in the global sports industry as the country produces 70% of the world’s professional footballs and exports sporting goods to over 100 countries, including Canada.

He called the tradeshow a testament of Pakistan’s manufacturing excellence and its commitment to sustainable and inclusive business practices.

“The tradeshow is not just about business; it is about building lasting relationships," he said and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating collaboration in innovation technology, and sustainable production with the Canadian counterparts.

This ongoing sports goods tradeshow in Toronto and Montreal is part of a broader effort by the Government of Pakistan to enhance trade and investment ties with Canada.

The event also highlights environment friendly and sustainable practices adopted by Pakistani manufacturers, besides providing Canadian buyers, retailers and industry stakeholders with opportunities to network with Pakistani manufacturers to develop business partnerships.

