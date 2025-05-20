Open Menu

Pakistan's Retaliatory Actions Were A "measured" Response To Indian Attacks: Ambassador Asim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 08:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Pakistani Ambassador to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, told his counterparts of the Arab Group on Monday that Pakistan's response to the recent Indian aggression was "measured and proportionate", as he briefed them on the prevailing situation in the region.

Pakistan, he said, had acted in exercise of its right to self-defence under the UN Charter, and will abide by the May 10 ceasefire between the two South Asian neighbours, according to a press release of the Pakistani Mission.

Ambassador Asim also said that the Indian actions, including the unilateral suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, were provocative and escalatory, and in gross violation of international law and the UN Charter.

He expressed Pakistan's commitment to upholding the ceasefire and taking all necessary steps towards de-escalation and regional stability. The Pakistani envoy pointed out that rhetoric from the Indian leaders was inflammatory.

At the same time, he made it categorically clear that there can't be lasting peace in South Asia without resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiris.

Ambassador Asim thanked the Arab Group for their understanding of Pakistan's position during the recent stand-off, the press release added.

