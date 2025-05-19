'Youm-e-Tashakur' is symbol of national pride, unity & dignity: Ambassador Sheikh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, spent a busy weekend in Los Angeles attending a host of events, including a commemoration of "Youm-e-Tashakur" to pay a tribute to the Pakistani armed forces for their valiant defence of the homeland.

The event, organized by Friends of Pakistan (FOP), was attended by a large gathering of Pakistani community members from across California and Nevada.

The Ambassador also attended separate meetings organized by Friends of Pakistan (FOP) and the Pakistan-American Tech Council (PAKAMTECH). He also met with US Senator Bob Archuleta at Pakistan House in Los Angeles and representatives of Datarocx company, a data intelligence platform, to boost ties between the two countries.

In his remarks at "Youm-e-Tashakur", Ambassador Sheikh also underlined the vital role played by the Pakistani-American diaspora in strengthening Pakistan-U.S. relations and acknowledged their outstanding contributions in diverse sectors such as business, science and technology, education, and culture.

The event was marked by the presence of several Federal, state, and local elected officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and prominent leaders of the Pakistani-American community.

The Ambassador spoke about the valour displayed by the Armed Forces during the recent conflict with India, referring to it as Marka-e-Haq. He commended the community for their unwavering support to their motherland, saying 'Youm-e-Tashakur' is a now a symbol of national pride, dignity and unity.

Ambassador Sheikh lauded the proactive efforts of the U.S. Government in facilitating the recent ceasefire and acknowledged its constructive engagement toward the peaceful resolution of the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

At the Council of Pakistan's community event, the Pakistani envoy spoke about the evolving regional dynamics in South Asia, emphasizing the importance of peace, security, and stability.

He highlighted the critical significance of “Bunyan un Marsoos” — the concept of national unity and cohesion — in confronting external challenges and upholding Pakistan’s sovereignty and dignity.

The Ambassador reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding position on the peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, in line with international law and UN Security Council resolutions. He underlined the indivisible link between peace and sustainable development, stating that lasting regional prosperity depends on resolving core disputes through dialogue and diplomacy

The Ambassador also emphasized the vast potential for economic collaboration between Pakistan and the State of California, particularly in the fields of technology, clean energy, higher education, and innovation.

He invited greater institutional and business linkages to harness the strengths of both economies.

He noted that the Pakistani-American community's role is instrumental in strengthening Pakistan-U.S. bilateral relations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to remain closely engaged with the United States as a valued partner and friend.

Later, Ambassador Sheikh chaired a session of the Pakistan-American Tech Council (PAKAMTECH) at Pakistan's Consulate General o in Los Angeles. Consul General Asim Ali Khan alongside more than forty members of the Council, comprising senior executives, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the U.S. technology ecosystem attended.

In his keynote remarks, Ambassador Sheikh underlined the strategic importance of the Pakistani-American technology diaspora in fostering deeper linkages between the innovation ecosystems of Pakistan and the United States. He expressed appreciation for the Council’s active engagement and reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to enabling a transparent, forward-looking, and investor-friendly environment for technology partnerships.

In his welcoming address, Consul General Asim Ali Khan expressed appreciation for the active contributions of the diaspora and reaffirmed the Consulate’s continued support in advancing bilateral technology and investment linkages.

Among key outcomes of the session was the formal endorsement of the appointment of Najeeb U. Ghauri as President of PAKAMTECH.

Ambassador Sheikh provided an overview of Pakistan’s rapidly expanding IT industry, noting that IT exports exceeded USD 3 billion in FY 2023–24, with the United States accounting for over 70% of the export share. He highlighted Pakistan’s growing competitiveness in software development, BPO (Business Process Outsourcing); fintech, AI, and cloud services.

Members were briefed on the robust incentives offered by the Government of Pakistan to support foreign and diaspora investment in the digital economy.

Ambassador Sheikh also acknowledged the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) in streamlining investor facilitation and approvals.

The Council unanimously adopted a one-year action plan focused on: Promoting Pakistan Tech Investment Conferences in U.S. innovation hubs, Facilitating C-level delegations of U.S. tech firms to Pakistan , Strengthening collaboration in emerging technologies including AI, cybersecurity, and health tech, Deepening engagement with U.S. venture capital and startup incubators.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Sheikh lauded the Council’s proactive engagement, describing PAKAMTECH as a key enabler in Pakistan’s broader digital diplomacy efforts.

APP/ift