UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Ready For Talks With Israel In Moscow - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:42 AM

Palestine Ready for Talks With Israel in Moscow - Foreign Minister

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told reporters in the UN's Geneva Office on Monday that Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas would go to Moscow if there was a chance of talking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told reporters in the UN's Geneva Office on Monday that Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas would go to Moscow if there was a chance of talking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Moscow has recently proposed to host a personal meeting between the two politicians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has tried twice to bring Palestinian and Israeli rivals to the negotiating table in Moscow, al-Maliki said, adding Netanyahu skipped the talks both times.

The Palestinian diplomat said Palestinians trusted Putin with another attempt if he believed it could help restart the stalled peace negotiations and stop Israel from annexing lands in the occupied West Bank, but stressed there was no guarantee that Netanyahu would show up.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Israel Moscow Bank Vladimir Putin Geneva From

Recent Stories

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

2 hours ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

2 hours ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

2 hours ago

Israel's Gantz Orders Military to Prepare for West ..

2 minutes ago

Emirates could take four years to return to normal ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.