Palestine Ready for Talks With Israel in Moscow - Foreign Minister

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told reporters in the UN's Geneva Office on Monday that Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas would go to Moscow if there was a chance of talking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Moscow has recently proposed to host a personal meeting between the two politicians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has tried twice to bring Palestinian and Israeli rivals to the negotiating table in Moscow, al-Maliki said, adding Netanyahu skipped the talks both times.

The Palestinian diplomat said Palestinians trusted Putin with another attempt if he believed it could help restart the stalled peace negotiations and stop Israel from annexing lands in the occupied West Bank, but stressed there was no guarantee that Netanyahu would show up.