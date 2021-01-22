Palestine Records Almost 500 New COVID-19 Cases - Health Minister

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Palestine has registered almost 500 cases of the coronavirus infection and 12 related fatalities over the past 24 hours, the country's health minister, Mai al-Kaila, said on Friday.

"Twelve people died, and 494 new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected on the Palestinian territories, including 275 cases detected in the enclave.

Over the past 24 hours, 792 patients have fully recovered," al-Kaila said at a press conference.

According to the health official, 77 patients are in intensive care units, including 22 people on artificial lung ventilation.

To date, Palestine has confirmed 173,964 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 1,937.