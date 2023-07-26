Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: ministry

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the army confirmed it was conducting operation in a Nablus refugee camp

Nablus, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ):Israeli troops killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the army confirmed it was conducting operation in a Nablus refugee camp.

"A young man died of his wounds as the occupation forces stormed the city of Nablus at noon (0900 GMT)," the ministry said.

"The martyr, Mohammed Abd al-Hakim Nada, was shot in the chest."The Israeli army confirmed troops were conducting the operation in Al-Ain camp" in Nablus but did not give further details.