UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pan-Orthodox Meeting To Convene In Jordan On February 26 - Polish Church

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 06:00 PM

Pan-Orthodox Meeting to Convene in Jordan on February 26 - Polish Church

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The Polish Autocephalous Orthodox Church will take part in the pan-Orthodox gathering in Jordan slated for February 26, an assistant to the archbishop of Warsaw and Metropolitan of All Poland, told Sputnik.

In November 2019, Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III proposed a meeting of the heads of Orthodox churches in the wake of Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople's decision to recognize the non-canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).

"Yes, of course, we will go ... Our representatives will go on February 24 and return on February 28, while the meeting itself will take place on February 26," Father George said.

According to the clergyman, Archbishop of Warsaw and Metropolitan of All Poland Sawa Hrycuniak will not attend the gathering for health reasons, since "doctors do not allow him to fly by plane.

"

The UOC was formed in late 2018 on then-President Petro Poroshenko's initiative. The new structure brought together the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kiev Patriarchate and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church, two previously non-canonical structures.

In early 2019, Patriarch Bartholomew handed over the tomos of autocephaly, a document that grants Orthodox churches autonomy, to the newly established Ukrainian church. The Russian Orthodox Church, along with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, refused to recognize the move. The Moscow Patriarchate has described the situation as the "legalization of schism," stressing that it would have catastrophic consequences and affect millions of Christians in Ukraine and other countries.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Jerusalem Warsaw George Kiev Poland February November 2018 2019 Church Christian All Million

Recent Stories

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

20 minutes ago

Dist govt plans to assign city roads to investors ..

13 minutes ago

Success of govt's economic policies evident from d ..

15 minutes ago

DC reviews arrangements for 5-day anti polio drive ..

13 minutes ago

Senate continues discussion on sugar, wheat crisis ..

13 minutes ago

Six Policemen Killed by Taliban Infiltrator in Afg ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.