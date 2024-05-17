Panama's President-elect Unveils Most Cabinet Picks
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PANAMA CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Panama's president-elect Jose Raul Mulino on Thursday presented most of his cabinet picks, saying they offered a "combination of experience, youth and competence that the country needs to meet the great challenges that lie ahead."
Mulino said at a press conference that he selected Frank Abrego, former director of the national border service called Senafront, to head the Public Security Ministry, and Julio Molto, who was director of the National Police, to serve as Minister of Commerce and Industries.
Mulino also announced the heads of several other ministries but added he has yet to designate the ministers of the Interior, Justice and education.
"I chose each of these people for their capability and commitment to Panama. There is no other rule above that and that is how I intend to lead the government, in the broadest and most transparent way possible," said Mulino.
Mulino will take office on July 1 after winning the May 5 elections as the candidate of an alliance made up of the Realizing Goals party and Alianza movement.
Recent Stories
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
More Stories From World
-
Digital technologies restore looks of 2,200-year-old woman7 minutes ago
-
Saudi Pulse volunteer program for pediatric cardiac surgery conducts 89 operations in Hadhramaut, Ye ..7 minutes ago
-
2024 Para Athletics World Championships kick off in Japan's Kobe16 minutes ago
-
Brazil to host 2027 Women's World Cup as Gaza overshadows FIFA meeting16 minutes ago
-
Chinese tourists plant trees during familiarization trip in Myanmar16 minutes ago
-
33 killed, 126 injured in Myanmar's Yangon-Mandalay highway accidents in first 4 months of this year17 minutes ago
-
Madinah: Religious minister interacts with Pakistani Hujjaj to get feedback on arrangements17 minutes ago
-
Death toll from south Brazil's climate disaster hits 15117 minutes ago
-
Saudi crown prince seeks soft power in game hub Japan17 minutes ago
-
Israel strikes on Lebanon kill three, says source close to Hezbollah26 minutes ago
-
Across China: Burgeoning gardening economy revitalizes rural tourism in Sichuan27 minutes ago
-
UN denounces 'intimidation and harassment' of lawyers in Tunisia37 minutes ago