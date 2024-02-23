Panasonic Starts Expansion Of SMT Machine Factory In East China
Published February 23, 2024
NANJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Panasonic has started its factory expansion project on SMT (surface mount technology) machines in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, said the provincial commerce authorities on Friday.
Founded in 2003 and located in the Suzhou Industrial Park, Panasonic Factory Solutions Suzhou Co., Ltd.
(PFSS), which specializes in the development and production of SMT machines, belongs to Panasonic, the Japan-based multinational.
The factory expansion project is expected to cover about 3.54 hectares, doubling the capacity of the Suzhou company and upgrading its products. Relevant building construction will adhere to the design philosophy of energy-saving, eco-friendly and sustainable development, said PFSS.
Panasonic is a world-leading producer of SMT machines, and PFSS is the group's only development and research (R&D) and production base of such products in China.
