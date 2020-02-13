UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paraguayan Journalists Call For Action After Colleague's Murder

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:40 PM

Paraguayan Journalists Call for Action After Colleague's Murder

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Paraguay's Union of Journalists demanded on Thursday that the government take action to guarantee their safety after a Brazilian journalist was slaughtered in his Paraguayan home.

"We demand that the authorities immediately guarantee protection of the life and security of our colleagues," the union said in a statement.

It said it was "shocked and outraged" by the murder of Leo Veras in his home in the town of Pedro Juan Caballero near the porous border with Brazil. The region is notorious for its drug-smuggling gangs.

Police chief in Amambay department said the killing was related to his investigative work. Veras ran a news website that reported on organized crime.

He received 12 gunshots in the back on Thursday as he was dining with his family, becoming the 19th journalist to be killed in the South American country over the past three decades.

Related Topics

Murder Leo Pedro Juan Caballero Brazil Paraguay Border Family Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

26 minutes ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

1 hour ago

Ministry of Planning terms news item on Rawalpindi ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore High Court Chief Justice meets different de ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority issues notices to ..

4 minutes ago

Committee expresses concern over delay in departme ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.