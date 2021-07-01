UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Court Fines Airbnb 8 Mn Euros Over Unregistered Listings

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:14 PM

Paris court fines Airbnb 8 mn euros over unregistered listings

Paris won a major court fight against Airbnb on Thursday after a court ordered the home-sharing giant to pay an eight million euro ($9.5 million) fine for allowing over 1,000 listings to flout registration rules

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Paris won a major court fight against Airbnb on Thursday after a court ordered the home-sharing giant to pay an eight million euro ($9.5 million) fine for allowing over 1,000 listings to flout registration rules.

It was the latest clash between the US home rental platform and the French capital over accusations the platform is turning a blind eye to rule-breakers and exacerbating a housing shortage that is driving up property prices.

The case was filed in 2019 after officials found 1,010 listings for Paris, one of Airbnb's biggest markets, without the registration numbers required since a law passed in 2017.

The registrations are used to make sure that properties are not rented out more than 120 nights a year and that rental income is declared to the tax authorities.

Airbnb argued that as a service provider, it should not be responsible for ensuring that users of its site comply with local regulations.

But the Paris court ordered a fine of 8,000 Euros per listing "given the severity of the violations... and their consequences with regards of the public interest of fighting against the shortage of rental lodgings" in the capital.

But the fine was lower than the 12.5 million euros sought by the city.

"This ruling, a first in France, is a great victory in our fight for housing for all and the regulation of the rental market," Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Shortage Twitter France Fine Paris SITE Euro 2017 2019 Market All Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

UAE the ‘Pearl of the Middle East’: Chinese Am ..

50 seconds ago

Climate change summit concludes

9 minutes ago

PIA declares biometric attendance mandatory for al ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Police foil 215kg drug smuggling operation

16 minutes ago

German Manufacturing Sector Expands in June for Fi ..

2 minutes ago

Nasir Shah vows to bring more area of Lyari River ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.