MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The Paris prefecture said 37 people were detained near the Gare de Lyon train station on Friday for defying a ban on protests outside a sports arena hosting a concert by a Congolese music star.

Critics of the Democratic Republic of the Congo came out in force to rally against Fally Ipupa, who they say has close ties with the African nation's authorities.

The Congolese government is being probed over suspected war crimes.

Fires were reported near the central train station. Paris firefighters shared a video showing a row of burning scooters and demonstrators interfering with attempts to put out the fire. The blaze was eventually taken under control.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner condemned the violence and praised firefighters and police for "restoring the order and challenging troublemakers."