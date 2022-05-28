UrduPoint.com

Parliament Speakers Of 8 Baltic, Nordic Countries To Meet In Moldova On May 31 - Chisinau

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 10:46 PM

Parliament Speakers of 8 Baltic, Nordic Countries to Meet in Moldova on May 31 - Chisinau

The chairmen of the parliaments of the eight Nordic and Baltic countries (NB8) will visit Moldova on May 31 for a joint meeting, the Moldovan parliament said on Saturday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) The chairmen of the parliaments of the eight Nordic and Baltic countries (NB8) will visit Moldova on May 31 for a joint meeting, the Moldovan parliament said on Saturday.

"The chairmen of the parliaments of the eight Baltic states and Nordic countries (NB8) will pay a joint official visit to Moldova at the initiative of (Moldovan Parliamentary) Speaker Igor Grosu. In the legislative forum of Moldova on Tuesday, May 31, a meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Lithuania, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Norway and Sweden will be held," the parliament said in a statement.

The visit's agenda includes a joint meeting, a meeting with the leaders of the parliamentary factions and Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa, as well as a visit to the Temporary Accommodation Center for Refugees in Chisinau.

The NB8 is an informal regional cooperation format, with the first meeting of the member states' foreign ministers held back in December 1990. The group includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Norway Visit Chisinau Iceland Estonia Sweden Finland Lithuania Latvia Moldova Denmark May December Refugee

Recent Stories

NA Speaker stresses upon tolerance for politics of ..

NA Speaker stresses upon tolerance for politics of peace

22 minutes ago
 Cycling: Giro d'Italia results and standings

Cycling: Giro d'Italia results and standings

2 minutes ago
 Eight terrorists arrested

Eight terrorists arrested

2 minutes ago
 Jai Hindley on brink of Giro glory after snatching ..

Jai Hindley on brink of Giro glory after snatching lead in Dolomites

2 minutes ago
 Nation needs tolerance, harmony : Raja Pervaiz Ash ..

Nation needs tolerance, harmony : Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

2 minutes ago
 Four killed, 8 injured in Malir firing incident

Four killed, 8 injured in Malir firing incident

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.