Parliament Speakers of 8 Baltic, Nordic Countries to Meet in Moldova on May 31 - Chisinau

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) The chairmen of the parliaments of the eight Nordic and Baltic countries (NB8) will visit Moldova on May 31 for a joint meeting, the Moldovan parliament said on Saturday.

"The chairmen of the parliaments of the eight Baltic states and Nordic countries (NB8) will pay a joint official visit to Moldova at the initiative of (Moldovan Parliamentary) Speaker Igor Grosu. In the legislative forum of Moldova on Tuesday, May 31, a meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Lithuania, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Norway and Sweden will be held," the parliament said in a statement.

The visit's agenda includes a joint meeting, a meeting with the leaders of the parliamentary factions and Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa, as well as a visit to the Temporary Accommodation Center for Refugees in Chisinau.

The NB8 is an informal regional cooperation format, with the first meeting of the member states' foreign ministers held back in December 1990. The group includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden.