YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Opponents of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, demanding his resignation, broke into a prefecture in central Yerevan on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The protesters said they have information that the prefecture employees are calling on people to participate in Pashinyan's rally.

Opposition supporters were chanting "Armenia without Nikol" inside the prefecture.

Earlier in the day, the demonstrators broke into a governmental building housing several ministries.