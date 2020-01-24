UrduPoint.com
Passenger Flow At Moroccan Airports Up 11.18 Pct In 2019

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:29 PM

The passenger flow in Moroccan airports reached a record high of 25.059 million during 2019, increasing by 11.18 percent year on year, the Moroccan Airports Authority (ONDA) said Friday

RABAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The passenger flow in Moroccan airports reached a record high of 25.059 million during 2019, increasing by 11.18 percent year on year, the Moroccan Airports Authority (ONDA) said Friday.

According to ONDA statistics, 10.

3 million passengers travelled through Morocco's largest airport, the Mohammed V airport, representing some 41 percent of the total number of the passengers.

The number of passengers passing through the airports of Dakhla, Marrakech and Tangier increased by 26.73 percent, 21.13 percent and 20.07 percent respectively. In 2017, air traffic in Morocco grew 11.63 percent, registering a record high growth rate.

