UrduPoint.com

Pelosi Says US House To Introduce Competitiveness Bill To Bolster Investment In Chips

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Pelosi Says US House to Introduce Competitiveness Bill to Bolster Investment in Chips

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that the lower chamber of the Congress is going to introduce new legislation aimed at bolstering investment in research and manufacturing of semiconductors in the United States amid the global chip shortage

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that the lower chamber of the Congress is going to introduce new legislation aimed at bolstering investment in research and manufacturing of semiconductors in the United States amid the global chip shortage.

"The House will soon introduce its competitiveness bill. The House legislation will supercharge our investment in chips, strengthen our supply chain and transform our research capacity, plus many other key provisions," Pelosi said in a letter to her Democratic colleagues.

Pelosi said she believes the bill will strengthen national and economic security and the financial security of families in the United States.

This bill is also referred to as a "China Competitiveness bill" as the Biden administration strives to catch up with the growing gap between the United States and its key Asian competitor in terms of electronic chip production and overall economic influence.

If passed, the new legislation is expected to secure billions of Dollars in stimulating research and domestic chip production.

Related Topics

Shortage China Nancy United States Chamber Congress Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Covid-19 testing carries out in edu institutes to ..

Covid-19 testing carries out in edu institutes to tackle Omicron spread

2 minutes ago
 ATC awards one year jail to accused for supporting ..

ATC awards one year jail to accused for supporting killing of Priyantha Kumara

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Warns World Must Go Into Emergency Mode, ..

UN Chief Warns World Must Go Into Emergency Mode, Next COVID-19 Strain May Be Wo ..

2 minutes ago
 US Public Approval of Democrat-Run Congress Drops ..

US Public Approval of Democrat-Run Congress Drops to 18% - Gallup Poll

2 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly president to join China's Wint ..

UN General Assembly president to join China's Winter Olympic torch relay

22 minutes ago
 Red flag lifted from Pakistan aviation safety

Red flag lifted from Pakistan aviation safety

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.