Pentagon, State Dept. Discuss Security Options for US Embassy in Kiev - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Officials from the departments of Defense and State are discussing possible security options for the US embassy in Kiev after the United States resumed operations there amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, a senior Defense Department official said on Thursday.

"I would remind you that the State Department themselves had said that they have in place security protocols for the Embassy in Kiev and we continue to talk to them about what that could or should look like going forward," the official said during a press briefing.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin does not exclude that the Defense Department may provide military assistance to the State Department staff at the US embassy in Kiev, but this decision has not been made yet, the official added.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States had reopened its embassy in Kiev and enhanced security protocols to protect its staff.

Also on Wednesday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced Bridget Brink's nomination to serve as the next US ambassador to Ukraine.