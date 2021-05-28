UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon To Seek Biden's Approval For Strikes Against Iran-Backed Forces In Iraq - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:42 PM

Pentagon to Seek Biden's Approval for Strikes Against Iran-Backed Forces in Iraq - Reports

The Defense Department will seek President Joe Biden's approval to conduct strikes against Iranian-backed forces in Iraq that pose a threat to US forces, the Daily Caller reported on Friday citing two sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Defense Department will seek President Joe Biden's approval to conduct strikes against Iranian-backed forces in Iraq that pose a threat to US forces, the Daily Caller reported on Friday citing two sources.

Defense Department officials are expected to ask Biden to approve the strikes during a meeting that is supposed to take place on Friday but was not confirmed by the sources cited in the report.

The strikes are expected to be in retaliation for the series of rocket attacks in the past weeks, including the one on Monday that struck the Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq housing US forces.

The Biden administration is looking hard at a broad range of responses to Shiite militia aggression against Americans in Iraq, the report said.

The Ain Al-Asad Air Base, located north of the capital of Baghdad, is the only base in the country still hosting the troops of the US-led anti-terror coalition.

Related Topics

Iraq Baghdad Housing

Recent Stories

Google, France hone in on antitrust ads deal: repo ..

2 minutes ago

Treasury assures opposition to resolve 'number of ..

2 minutes ago

Sehat Sahulat Program launched for entire populati ..

2 minutes ago

NCOC opens walk in COVID vaccination for above 30 ..

4 minutes ago

Educational institutions in five more districts to ..

4 minutes ago

Boeing working with FAA as it halts 787 deliveries ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.