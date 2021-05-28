The Defense Department will seek President Joe Biden's approval to conduct strikes against Iranian-backed forces in Iraq that pose a threat to US forces, the Daily Caller reported on Friday citing two sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Defense Department will seek President Joe Biden's approval to conduct strikes against Iranian-backed forces in Iraq that pose a threat to US forces, the Daily Caller reported on Friday citing two sources.

Defense Department officials are expected to ask Biden to approve the strikes during a meeting that is supposed to take place on Friday but was not confirmed by the sources cited in the report.

The strikes are expected to be in retaliation for the series of rocket attacks in the past weeks, including the one on Monday that struck the Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq housing US forces.

The Biden administration is looking hard at a broad range of responses to Shiite militia aggression against Americans in Iraq, the report said.

The Ain Al-Asad Air Base, located north of the capital of Baghdad, is the only base in the country still hosting the troops of the US-led anti-terror coalition.