People Advised To Wear Masks Over Air Quality Drop In Sri Lanka

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM

People advised to wear masks over air quality drop in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Sri Lanka's Central Environmental Authority (CEA) on Wednesday advised people in five districts of the South Asian country to wear masks due to a dropping air quality.

The media spokesman for the CEA, Ajith Weerasundara, suggested that residents in Colombo, Galle, Jaffna, Mannar and Batticaloa districts wear masks outdoor, especially the sick and the elderly.

Weerasundara said the air quality in Sri Lanka will probably improve following the change in wind patterns.

The CEA said earlier this week that the air quality index (AQI), an indicator of how heavy the current air pollution is, showed unhealthy levels of air quality in several districts of the country.

