People Advised To Wear Masks Over Air Quality Drop In Sri Lanka
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM
COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Sri Lanka's Central Environmental Authority (CEA) on Wednesday advised people in five districts of the South Asian country to wear masks due to a dropping air quality.
The media spokesman for the CEA, Ajith Weerasundara, suggested that residents in Colombo, Galle, Jaffna, Mannar and Batticaloa districts wear masks outdoor, especially the sick and the elderly.
Weerasundara said the air quality in Sri Lanka will probably improve following the change in wind patterns.
The CEA said earlier this week that the air quality index (AQI), an indicator of how heavy the current air pollution is, showed unhealthy levels of air quality in several districts of the country.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Tehran
Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
More Stories From World
-
Kerry says to work on climate after exiting envoy role4 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 4th update4 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says 2024 priority is to gain control of the skies24 minutes ago
-
Shanghai pier sees record vehicle exports in 202324 minutes ago
-
Shanghai pier sees record vehicle exports in 202324 minutes ago
-
Fireworks factory explodes in central Thailand, killing at least 1724 minutes ago
-
Tensions as Comoros opposition demands vote annulment34 minutes ago
-
'Pain-free' Raducanu breezes into Australian Open second round34 minutes ago
-
Polish truckers suspend Ukraine border blockade34 minutes ago
-
Israel escalates Gaza strikes after medicine-for-aid deal44 minutes ago
-
WTO head 'less optimistic' for world trade due to Red Sea strikes44 minutes ago
-
Argentina's 'anarcho-capitalist' president descends on Davos54 minutes ago