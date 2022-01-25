Peru Begins Vaccinating Children Aged 5-11 Against COVID-19

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Peru has started vaccinating children under 12 against COVID-19, the country's Health Ministry said.

"Today, vaccination against coronavirus of children aged 5-11 with concomitant diseases and with reduced immunity, as well as children aged 10-11 years old, begins," the ministry said.

Earlier, Health Minister Hernando Cevallos said in an interview with Sputnik that Peru is in a situation of a very rapid increase in the number of infections. The peak is expected in February-March. The situation in the country is difficult, but the authorities expect to increase vaccination volumes.