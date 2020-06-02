UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippine Airline Companies To Resume Limited Domestic Flights Starting June 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:10 PM

Philippine airline companies to resume limited domestic flights starting June 3

Major airline companies in the Philippines have announced its plan to resume limited domestic flights starting from Wednesday following the government's move to ease quarantine restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19

MANILA APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ):Major airline companies in the Philippines have announced its plan to resume limited domestic flights starting from Wednesday following the government's move to ease quarantine restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised press conference on Tuesday that international commercial flights remain suspended, except for a few sweeper flights to repatriate distressed overseas Filipino workers and stranded foreign nationals.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific Air and AirAsia issued advisories on Monday about their plan to resume domestic flight services after over two months suspension.

The lockdown imposed in mid-March restricted air, land and sea travel and suspended mass transportation in Metro Manila and many parts of the country after airports were shut down to avoid infection.

Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Ed Monreal said the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) "is ready for domestic operations.

" In an advisory on Tuesday, NAIA said Monreal "gave advice to airlines to make sure flights have the approval from the inter-agency coronavirus task force and the local government units, and to keep their passengers properly and timely informed." Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said that Carlito Galvez, chief implementer of the national action plan to combat COVID-19, issued an order on Monday night to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to allow "domestic commercial aviation."PAL said in an advisory that it planed to resume selected international flights this month to Asia, including to the port city of Xiamen in China, North America, Europe and the Middle East.

The Philippines now has 18,638 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 960 deaths and 3,979 recoveries.

Related Topics

Europe China Metro Xiamen Cebu Manila Philippines Middle East From Government Asia Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

JUI-F MNA Munir Khan Orakzai passes away

4 minutes ago

2 drug dealers arrested, narcotics seized in Sargo ..

4 minutes ago

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 5,598 as total ..

4 minutes ago

Sri Lanka prepares anti-dengue measures

4 minutes ago

Two bidders in race for Virgin Australia

1 minute ago

Source in Moscow Believes Kiev's Idea to Hold Donb ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.