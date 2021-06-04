UrduPoint.com
Philippines' Inflation Unchanged In May At 4.5 Pct

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:44 PM

The Philippines' year-on-year headline inflation was posted at 4.5 percent in May, the same rate as in April, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Friday

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Philippines' year-on-year headline inflation was posted at 4.5 percent in May, the same rate as in April, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Friday.

The country's average headline inflation from January to May was posted at 4.4 percent, PSA head Dennis Mapa said in an online press conference.

"There were mixed movements in the annual growth rates in the in-dices of the commodity groups in May 2021," Mapa added.

He said the annual growth rates "moved up at faster pace" in May in the in-dices of commodity groups such as clothing and footwear, 1.7 percent; housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, 1.

9 percent; furnishing, household equipment, and routine maintenance of the house, 2.5 percent; health, 3.2 percent; and restaurant and miscellaneous goods and services, 3.8 percent.

Meanwhile, Mapa said inflation decelerated further in food and non-alcoholic beverages in-dices at 4.6 percent; and alcoholic beverages and tobacco, 11.8 percent. Likewise, the double-digit annual hike in the transport index slowed down to 16.5 percent during the month.

Excluding selected food and energy items, Mapa said core inflation in May was posted at 3.3 percent, which was the same annual rate recorded in the previous month.

