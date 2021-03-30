Pipelayer Akademik Cherskiy Heads to Denmark to Prepare for Nord Stream 2 Works - Operator

Pipelayer Akademik Cherskiy headed to the waters of Denmark to begin preparatory work before laying pipes for Nord Stream 2, the project's operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Pipelayer Akademik Cherskiy headed to the waters of Denmark to begin preparatory work before laying pipes for Nord Stream 2, the project's operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, said on Tuesday.

"Pipe-laying vessel Akademik Cherskiy headed to the exclusive economic zone of Denmark to begin preparatory works before pipe-laying," the company said.

In early March, Nord Stream 2 AG announced that after testing in the Kaliningrad region, Akademik Cherskiy would join the laying of Nord Stream 2 pipes in Danish waters. Russian ship Fortuna is already working on the pipe-laying, it is completing the construction of the second branch of the gas pipeline (Line B) in Denmark. Akademik Cherskiy is set to resume pipe-laying of the first branch of Nord Stream 2 (Line A).