Pirates Take 3 Sailors From Greek Stelios K Tanker Hostage - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) Pirates have taken hostage three of five crew members from Greek-owned tanker Stelios K during last week's attack, and the remaining sailors have managed to lead the vessel to the Nigerian port of Lagos, the ANA-MPA news agency reported on Sunday.

On November 16, maritime security company Dryad Global reported that pirates had boarded a Togo-flagged tanker Stelios K located about 115 nautical miles from Togo's capital of Lome.

Earlier on Sunday, the Greek City Times news portal cited the Panhellenic Union of Merchant Marine Sailors, saying that the pirates expected to receive ransom for the release of sailors and that the abductees did not have an opportunity to contact their relatives.

The media added that the Greek Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy initiated negotiations with the pirates to free the sailors.

According to Dryad Global, this year, 22 vessels have been boarded by pirates within the Gulf of Guinea, which washes the shores of Togo and Nigeria, with 115 sailors being kidnapped.