Platini, Blatter Acquitted by Swiss Court in Fraud Case - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) A Swiss court in Bellinzona has acquitted former FIFA President Joseph Blatter and former head of the European Union of Football Associations (UEFA) Michel Platini in a fraud case, AFP reported citing the court's ruling.

The trial against an 86-year-old Swiss and a 66-year-old French on fraud charges, maladministration, breach of trust and forgery of securities began on June 8.