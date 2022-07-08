UrduPoint.com

Platini, Blatter Acquitted By Swiss Court In Fraud Case - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) A Swiss court in Bellinzona has acquitted former FIFA President Joseph Blatter and former head of the European Union of Football Associations (UEFA) Michel Platini in a fraud case, AFP reported citing the court's ruling.

The trial against an 86-year-old Swiss and a 66-year-old French on fraud charges, maladministration, breach of trust and forgery of securities began on June 8.

World

