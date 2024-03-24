Open Menu

PM Expresses Delight In Hosting Saudi Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM

PM expresses delight in hosting Saudi Defense Minister

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that he was delighted to meet and exchange views with his dear brother Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Defence Minister of Saudi Arabia who was Guest of Honour at Pakistan Day Parade.

“Congratulated him on receiving the country’s highest civil award “Nishan-i-Pakistan” for his invaluable contribution to further strengthening Pak-SA fraternal ties,” the prime minister posted on his X account.

He further said that he had conveyed warm wishes and greetings for Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia stand together proudly at all times and on all occasions,” he added.

