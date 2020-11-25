WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Poland does have a transcript of a phone call between late President Lech Kaczynski and his brother, which took place shortly before the president's plane crashed over Russia, a person involved in the investigation of the case told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.

Earlier in the day, Russian officials said they had requested the recording and transcript from Poland, after its existence was reported by the Polish media.

The source confirmed that Lech and Jarosław Kaczynski spoke via satellite phone, but declined to elaborate on the contents of the conversation.