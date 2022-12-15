Poland Refuses to Recognize Tu-154 Crash as Tragic Accident - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Polish authorities refuse to face the truth and recognize the crash of the Tu-154 as a tragic accident, blaming Russia for this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

A Tupolev Tu-154 plane, which was carrying Polish President Lech Kaczynski, his wife and other top public and military members of a Polish delegation, crashed while approaching Smolensk Airport in Russia on April 10, 2010.

"As for the catastrophe, in fact, the Polish authorities simply refuse to face the truth, refuse to recognize the realities of this tragic incident," Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, the Polish Sejm (the lower chamber of the parliament) adopted a resolution stating that Russia "bears direct responsibility" for the Tu-154 plane crash in 2010, when 96 people were killed.