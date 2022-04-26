Poland Sanctions Gazprom, Novatek, Other Companies From Russia, Belarus- Interior Ministry

Poland has imposed its own sanctions against Gazprom, Novatek, Akron and other companies and individuals from Russia and Belarus, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Poland has imposed its own sanctions against Gazprom, Novatek, Akron and other companies and individuals from Russia and Belarus, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Tuesday.

In total, Poland has imposed sanctions against 35 companies and 15 individuals who "work on the territory" of the country.

"The list includes such enterprises as Gazprom, which was sanctioned as part of the activities of EuroPolGaz, such enterprises as Akron and the Russian oligarch Viatcheslav Kantor, who owns about 20% in the Polish company Azoty, all enterprises that supplied Poland with Russian coal and coal from Donbas, companies such as Novatek, PhosAgro, also on the list are oligarchs associated with (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko regime, Beloil," Kaminski told reporters.