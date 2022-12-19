UrduPoint.com

Poland To Deploy German Patriot Systems In Lublin Region Near Ukraine - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Poland to Deploy German Patriot Systems in Lublin Region Near Ukraine - Defense Minister

German MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile systems will be deployed in the Lublin Voivodeship near the border with Ukraine, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday.

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) German MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile systems will be deployed in the Lublin Voivodeship near the border with Ukraine, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday.

In November, following the incident when two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people, Blaszczak said that Warsaw was in talks with Berlin on the delivery of Germany's Patriot missile defense systems to Poland. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht confirmed that the two countries had agreed to deploy air defense systems in Poland and conduct joint operations securing Polish airspace.

"On November 15, a tragic event took place in the Lublin Voivodeship; thus, it is in the Lublin Voivodeship where new Patriot systems will be deployed to prevent such a situation further," Blaszczak told Radio Lublin.

The minister noted that it would be even better for Poland's security to deploy anti-missile systems on Ukrainian territory as it would still have been hard for Poland to prevent the missile accident on its own since the missile was in the country's airspace for just seconds before hitting the ground.

At the same time, the minister also welcomed reports on possible deliveries of US Patriot systems to Ukraine.

In early December, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Marcin Ociepa confirmed that German Patriot systems would arrive in Poland on the border with Ukraine in the beginning of 2023.

Related Topics

Accident Ukraine German Germany Berlin Lublin Warsaw Same Poland November December Border Event

Recent Stories

UK High Court Says Expulsion of Illegal Migrants t ..

UK High Court Says Expulsion of Illegal Migrants to Rwanda Lawful

4 minutes ago
 DPO takes notice of man's death in police custody

DPO takes notice of man's death in police custody

4 minutes ago
 Advocate Kafil Ahmed Abbasi appointed as additiona ..

Advocate Kafil Ahmed Abbasi appointed as additional advocate general

4 minutes ago
 No dengue case reported in last 72 hours

No dengue case reported in last 72 hours

4 minutes ago
 Red Crescent chairman calls on governor

Red Crescent chairman calls on governor

19 minutes ago
 Sehat Card Plus important achievement towards welf ..

Sehat Card Plus important achievement towards welfare state: CM

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.