Poland to Deploy German Patriot Systems in Lublin Region Near Ukraine - Defense Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) German MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile systems will be deployed in the Lublin Voivodeship near the border with Ukraine, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday.

In November, following the incident when two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people, Blaszczak said that Warsaw was in talks with Berlin on the delivery of Germany's Patriot missile defense systems to Poland. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht confirmed that the two countries had agreed to deploy air defense systems in Poland and conduct joint operations securing Polish airspace.

"On November 15, a tragic event took place in the Lublin Voivodeship; thus, it is in the Lublin Voivodeship where new Patriot systems will be deployed to prevent such a situation further," Blaszczak told Radio Lublin.

The minister noted that it would be even better for Poland's security to deploy anti-missile systems on Ukrainian territory as it would still have been hard for Poland to prevent the missile accident on its own since the missile was in the country's airspace for just seconds before hitting the ground.

At the same time, the minister also welcomed reports on possible deliveries of US Patriot systems to Ukraine.

In early December, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Marcin Ociepa confirmed that German Patriot systems would arrive in Poland on the border with Ukraine in the beginning of 2023.