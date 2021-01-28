UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Calls On Belgians To Refrain From Attending Sunday's Rallies In Brussels

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 08:39 PM

Police Calls on Belgians to Refrain From Attending Sunday's Rallies in Brussels

The Brussels police department on Thursday have appealed to Belgian citizens to refrain from participating in the unauthorized rallies expected to take place in the city on Sunday amid a surge in coronavirus infections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The Brussels police department on Thursday have appealed to Belgian citizens to refrain from participating in the unauthorized rallies expected to take place in the city on Sunday amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

Earlier in the week, Belgium reinstated a ban on all non-essential cross-border trips to contain the resurgence in fresh COVID-19 cases and the spread of new coronavirus strains.

"Different calls are circulating to demonstrate this Sunday 31/1 at the #Atomium [landmark museum in Brussels] and the central station of #Bruxelles [Brussels]. There is NO authorization and we therefore strongly advise you not to go to these places on Sunday between 11 a.

m. [10:00 GMT] and 12 p.m.," the police unit wrote on Twitter.

The calls for protests have been underway amid the popular dismay over the tight coronavirus restrictions following the weekend violent rallies in the Netherlands over the introduction of a night-time curfew.

In the meantime, Belgium keeps in effect its counter-pandemic measures, which include closures of public places, entertainment facilities, and a curfew. The government allowed holding protests as long as no more than 100 people are attending and are approved by the authorities.

To date, Belgium has confirmed 6999,662 COVID-19 infections with the death toll at 20,933.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Brussels Belgium Netherlands Sunday All From Government Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Global stock markets pause following losses

2 minutes ago

Parliament urges immediate notice by external worl ..

2 minutes ago

Global Tourism Suffers Worst Year in 2020 With $1. ..

5 minutes ago

Belarus Expects China to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of public compl ..

5 minutes ago

DC reviews education dept performance

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.