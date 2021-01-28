The Brussels police department on Thursday have appealed to Belgian citizens to refrain from participating in the unauthorized rallies expected to take place in the city on Sunday amid a surge in coronavirus infections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The Brussels police department on Thursday have appealed to Belgian citizens to refrain from participating in the unauthorized rallies expected to take place in the city on Sunday amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

Earlier in the week, Belgium reinstated a ban on all non-essential cross-border trips to contain the resurgence in fresh COVID-19 cases and the spread of new coronavirus strains.

"Different calls are circulating to demonstrate this Sunday 31/1 at the #Atomium [landmark museum in Brussels] and the central station of #Bruxelles [Brussels]. There is NO authorization and we therefore strongly advise you not to go to these places on Sunday between 11 a.

m. [10:00 GMT] and 12 p.m.," the police unit wrote on Twitter.

The calls for protests have been underway amid the popular dismay over the tight coronavirus restrictions following the weekend violent rallies in the Netherlands over the introduction of a night-time curfew.

In the meantime, Belgium keeps in effect its counter-pandemic measures, which include closures of public places, entertainment facilities, and a curfew. The government allowed holding protests as long as no more than 100 people are attending and are approved by the authorities.

To date, Belgium has confirmed 6999,662 COVID-19 infections with the death toll at 20,933.