UrduPoint.com

Police Confirm 2 People Injured In Store Shooting In US State Of Minnesota

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Police Confirm 2 People Injured in Store Shooting in US State of Minnesota

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) A shooting occurred at Mall of America (MOA) in the US city of Bloomington, Minnesota, late on Friday and left two people injured, the local police department said, adding that the suspect fled the scene.

"We are on scene of a shooting incident at MOA. The scene is secure, and after a short lockdown, the mall is back to normal operation. 2 injured with non life threatening injuries," the police tweeted.

The accident occurred due to an altercation between two men and resulted in one of them getting a gunfire wound to the leg, while a passer-by was grazed by a bullet, Deputy Chief Kim Clausen said during the press conference following the incident.

Clausen added that the suspect managed to flee the scene, thus no weapon had been recovered.

The MOA tweeted thanks to "guests and tenants who responded quickly and followed security guidance " and added that the lockdown was lifted and the mall would reopen at 10 am on Saturday.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Bloomington Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st January 2022

3 hours ago
 Russia Plans to Launch 50-75 Rockets Each Year in ..

Russia Plans to Launch 50-75 Rockets Each Year in Several Years - Space Agency C ..

14 hours ago
 Proposal submitted to expand Hyderabad Municipal C ..

Proposal submitted to expand Hyderabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction for lo ..

14 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 table

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

14 hours ago
 Shehbaz left with only two options: either to go t ..

Shehbaz left with only two options: either to go to London or jail: Fawad Hussai ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.