Police Officer Injured At Unauthorized Rally In St. Petersburg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Police Officer Injured at Unauthorized Rally in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) A police officer was injured during an unauthorized rally in central st. Petersburg on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

During the rally on Saint Isaac's Square, the police officer was seen supported by his colleagues since he was unable to move on his own.

On January 23, multiple unauthorized protests took place across Russia, instigated by supporters of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny. Similar protests are taking place today. Before Sunday's protests, the Russian Interior Ministry stressed that some regions still have restrictions against the coronavirus pandemic, which if violated could lead to administrative and sometimes even criminal liability, and also urged all citizens to avoid participating in unauthorized events.

More Stories From World

