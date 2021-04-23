Police Officer Killed by Unknown Attacker in Paris Outskirts - Interior Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) An unknown person on Friday stabbed to death a policewoman in Rambouillet commune not far from the French capital of Paris, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

"A police officer was the victim of a knife attack at the Rambouillet police station, where I am going," Darmanin tweeted.

The incident reportedly occurred around 2:30 p.m. (12:30 GMT) near the local police station. The attacker was shot and detained on the spot by law enforcement troops.