Police Officer Killed By Unknown Attacker In Paris Outskirts - Interior Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 06:40 PM

Police Officer Killed by Unknown Attacker in Paris Outskirts - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) An unknown person on Friday stabbed to death a policewoman in Rambouillet commune not far from the French capital of Paris, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

"A police officer was the victim of a knife attack at the Rambouillet police station, where I am going," Darmanin tweeted.

The incident reportedly occurred around 2:30 p.m. (12:30 GMT) near the local police station. The attacker was shot and detained on the spot by law enforcement troops.

More Stories From World

