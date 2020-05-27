UrduPoint.com
Police Say  6 People Killed In Saudi Families Fighting Over Dispute In Asir Province

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 05:34 PM

Police say Lt Col  Zayed Al Dabbash is also among the injured in Southwestern province of Asir in Saudi Arabia.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2020) At least six people were killed in result of fight between two families over some dispute in Southwest of Saudi Arabia, the reports said here on Wednesday.

Lt Col Zayed Al Dabbash was among three others injured in the fight in Asir province of Saudi Arabia.

“All these were Saudi citizens who fought and lost their lives in Asir province,” a spokesperson of the police department was quoted by a Saudi news Agency.

The police reached the spot and took weapons into custody while prosecutors were investigating the scene.

“The causalities were the result of opening shoot out in the kingdom,” said the police.

The incidents of open firing were very rare in the kingdom.

Al Amuwa—a landlocked area was of Asir province where the incident.

