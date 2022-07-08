Polish Border Guard Says Migrants Now Use Ladders to Climb Over Fence on Belarus Border

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) After the construction of a barrier at the border with Belarus, illegal migrants have been trying to reach Poland by using ladders to climb over the fence, the Polish Boarder Guard said on Friday, adding that all trespassers have so far been detained.

"On July 7, twenty one people, including citizens of Egypt, Cuba, Syria and Iraq, tried to illegally breach the border between Poland and Belarus. On the territory of the border guard units in Bialowieza and Michalowo foreigners tried to get in through the floodplain of the rivers. On the territory of the border guard unit in Czeremcha, foreigners climbed with the help of a ladder. All were detained," the Polish Boarder Guard said in a tweet.

At the end of June, the Polish Boarder Guard reported that in 2022 they registered about 6,000 cases of illegal border crossings from Belarus.

A total of over 45,000 cases had been detected since the beginning of the migration crisis in summer 2021.

Poland is currently finalizing the construction of its 5 meters high (16 feet) barrier on the border with Belarus.

In 2021, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants crossing from neighboring Belarus. The peak of the migration crisis was recorded in November, when several thousand people camped on the Polish-Belarusian border in the hope of forcing their way into the European Union.

Lithuania, Latvia and Poland accused Minsk of using the crisis as revenge on the EU for sanctions which it had imposed earlier in 2021 on Belarusian officials over alleged human rights violations.