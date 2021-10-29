UrduPoint.com

Polish Parliament Debates 'Stop LGBT' Motion Amid Protests

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) About one hundred protesters rallied on Thursday evening outside the Polish parliament in Warsaw as it had a first look at a privately filed motion to ban gay pride marches and other LGBT gatherings.

Demonstrators waved rainbow flags and chanted "No Freedom Without Gay Pride," a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene. They threatened to stage "Poland's biggest" pride parade if the bill was passed.

The motion, dubbed "Stop LGBT" was submitted to the 460-seat lower house of the Polish parliament, Sejm, by an anti-abortion foundation after it collected more than 140,000 signatures.

The Life and Family Foundation wants the parliament to ban the "promotion" of non-heterosexual sexual orientations, marriages and adoptions by same-sex couples as well as "promotion" of sex among minors.

Earlier in the day, Amnesty International released a rebuke of the proposed law, calling to "discriminatory to its core."

