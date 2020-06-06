Polish Prime Minister Hopes for Extra US Troops as Trump Orders Drawdown in Germany

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Saturday he hoped that US President Donald Trump would redeploy American troops to Poland from Germany

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020)

"The decision is, of course, up to the US and president Trump but we expect the contingent in Poland to grow further," Morawiecki told reporters.

He added his country was in talks with the United States, after several US media said Friday that the White House had ordered to pull some 9,500 troops from Germany after it boosted the military spending.

"The talks continue. Such negotiations are held in private. We will let you know," the prime minister said.

Poland has been hosting 5,000 US troops as part of a NATO deal reached in 2016 in response to Crimea's reunification with Russia.

Morawiecki said Poland felt threatened by Russia and would like to have additional US forces on its side. Russia has repeatedly denied posing a threat to anyone and in turn accused NATO of increasing its presence on the eastern flank.