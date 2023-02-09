UrduPoint.com

Polish Prime Minister Says NATO Still Debating Warplane Supplies To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Polish Prime Minister Says NATO Still Debating Warplane Supplies to Ukraine

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) It is up to NATO to decide whether fighter jets will be sent to Ukraine, though there has been no agreement within the bloc on this issue so far, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

"Poland has already supplied a large number of military equipment to Kiev. As regards fighter jets, it is up to NATO to decide. As of now, there are no agreements on this matter. However, as (former) chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger said, nothing is off the table; otherwise, we would only strengthen Moscow," Morawiecki told Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper.

As regards other countries' military assistance to Ukraine, the prime minister criticized Germany for doing less than it claims to be doing, urging European countries to intensify their efforts in providing military aid to Ukraine.

In late February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on NATO countries to unlock the supply of long-range missiles and military aircraft to Kiev after Western countries announced their intention to supply Ukraine with main battle tanks.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Germany Munich Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Italy Poland February April From Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance coo ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance cooperation in various sectors

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags dai ..

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

17 minutes ago
 "Not responsible for election date," Punjab Govern ..

"Not responsible for election date," Punjab Governor tells LHC

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional de ..

Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional development through enhanced con ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karac ..

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karachi tomorrow

3 hours ago
 UAE supports second phase of water supply projects ..

UAE supports second phase of water supply projects in Sinjar, Iraq

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.