Polish Prosecutors Say Detained Russian Ex-Head of Cryptocurrency Exchange Wex

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The Polish authorities have detained Dmitry Vasiliev, a Russian citizen and the former head of Russian cryptocurrency exchange Wex, Warsaw prosecutors told Sputnik on Monday.

Kazakhstan has been looking for Vasiliev through Interpol for several years now, as he is suspected of being involved in fraud related to the misappropriation of funds from investors from the European Union and other countries in the amount of $450 million.

"According to our information, Dmitry V. is a Russian citizen," the prosecutor's office said, adding that he was detained as part of an Interpol investigation.

Commenting on the extradition request by Kazakhstan, the office said the issue was currently under consideration, noting that the final decision has not yet been made.

The Russian is currently placed under house arrest.