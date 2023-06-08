Poll Shows Most Europeans Do Not Believe They Can Rely On US for Defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The majority of Europeans agree that Europe cannot always rely on the United States, and that it needs to look after its own defense capabilities, a poll conducted by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) showed on Wednesday.

According to the survey, 74% of respondents believe that Europe needs its own defense capabilities, compared to 66% in 2020.

Only 8% of the survey participants believe the US will always protect Europe, as opposed to 11% of respondents in 2020 who said that Europe did not need to worry about its own defense capabilities.

A further 9% hesitated to answer, with the remaining 9% answering "don't know."

The ECFR poll was conducted among citizens of nine European countries: Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden.