Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Poll Shows Russian President Putin Trusted by 59% of Country's Citizens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) A total of 59 percent of Russian citizens trust President Vladimir Putin, a fresh poll conducted by Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

This is consistent with the findings of a similar poll conducted by FOM earlier in November.

From November 20 to 22, the foundation conducted a national telephone survey, which was based on a random choice of mobile and corded phone numbers of 4,000 respondents over the age of 18. The margin of error did not exceed 1.9 percent.

According to the polls, 59 percent of the respondents indicated that they trusted Putin, 30 percent did not and 11 percent were unsure.

The survey also demonstrated that 62 percent of the respondents were positive about the president's job performance, while 24 percent expressed the opposite opinion and 14 percent were unsure.

A poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed on Friday that Putin is currently trusted by 67.7 percent of Russian citizens.

Respondents were shown a list of politicians and asked to choose one they trust and one they do not trust, with 28.6 percent saying that they do not trust Putin.

Respondents were also asked about their approval of the politicians' work. Findings show that 61.6 percent of people approve of Putin's work, as opposed to 28.5 percent of those who disapprove of it.

The poll was conducted from November 16-22 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18 daily over the telephone. The margin of error of the poll does not exceed one percent, meeting a confidence interval of 95 percent.

