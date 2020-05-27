Pompeo, Indonesia Counterpart Highlight Economic Cooperation Amid COVID-19 - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke over the telephone with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and emphasized bilateral economic and health cooperation as crucial to rebuilding their economies as they recover from the novel coronavirus crisis, a State Department readout of the conversation said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke over the telephone with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and emphasized bilateral economic and health cooperation as crucial to rebuilding their economies as they recover from the novel coronavirus crisis, a State Department readout of the conversation said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Marsudi highlighted the importance of increased health and economic cooperation to rebuild our economies and keep the region safe," the readout said.

Pompeo also expressed appreciation for Indonesia's efforts to increase US engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) health sector.

Pompeo recently announced $35.3 million in US aid for the ten-country ASEAN to battle the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the State Department.