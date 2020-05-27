UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Indonesia Counterpart Highlight Economic Cooperation Amid COVID-19 - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 11:25 PM

Pompeo, Indonesia Counterpart Highlight Economic Cooperation Amid COVID-19 - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke over the telephone with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and emphasized bilateral economic and health cooperation as crucial to rebuilding their economies as they recover from the novel coronavirus crisis, a State Department readout of the conversation said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke over the telephone with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and emphasized bilateral economic and health cooperation as crucial to rebuilding their economies as they recover from the novel coronavirus crisis, a State Department readout of the conversation said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Marsudi highlighted the importance of increased health and economic cooperation to rebuild our economies and keep the region safe," the readout said.

Pompeo also expressed appreciation for Indonesia's efforts to increase US engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) health sector.

Pompeo recently announced $35.3 million in US aid for the ten-country ASEAN to battle the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the State Department.

Related Topics

Indonesia From Asia Million Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 16,371; 883 new cases ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan strongly condemns start of temple's const ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints ADEK Undersecretary

31 minutes ago

US House Republicans to Reject Foreign Intelligenc ..

6 minutes ago

Deep UV-LEDs Developed by Japanese Firm Weaken COV ..

6 minutes ago

PTI govt to nab all elements involved in corrupt p ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.